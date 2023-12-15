The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, was confirmed on November 20 by President Pedro Sánchez as head of the Foreign Affairs portfolio, but that does not mean that there is continuity at the top of his department. As El Confidencial has reported and diplomatic sources confirm, Albares intends to thoroughly renew the team that directs Spanish diplomacy, which includes his four Secretaries of State.

The first replacement occurred on December 5, when the Council of Ministers appointed Eva Granados Galiano as the new Secretary of State for International Cooperation, replacing Pilar Cancela Rodríguez. This position has already been reserved in the past for a political leader of the Government party, not for a diplomat. On this occasion, a Catalan socialist – who was spokesperson for the PSOE in the Senate and vice president of the Parliament – ​​has replaced a Galician socialist.

More complicated is the change of the remaining Secretariats of State, which are occupied by diplomats: Ángeles Moreno, of Foreign and Global Affairs; Pascual Navarro, for the European Union; and Juan Fernández Trigo, for Latin America and the Caribbean and Spanish in the World. Albares has reserved top-level embassies for all of them, but that requires requesting the corresponding pácet (approval) from the host country, so the process will last well into the month of January, once the Spanish Presidency of the EU, next day 31.

The destination of the current Secretaries of State will be the embassies in the United States, Germany and Portugal, whose current owners – Santiago Cabanas (Washington), Ricardo Martínez Vázquez (Berlin) and Marta Betanzos (Lisbon) – were appointed between August and October 2018. , when the current High Representative for EU Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, was Minister of Foreign Affairs, so they have already served more than five years in the position. Rafael Dezcallar, ambassador in Beijing (China), has also been in office for more than five years, while Ricardo Díez-Hotchleitner breaks all records: he has been ambassador in Rabat (Morocco) for more than eight years and last June he turned 70, retirement age of officials. Albares asked him to continue in the position due to political uncertainty and the desire to seal diplomatic reconciliation with Morocco.

Those who do not require approval are the ambassadors to multilateral organizations. President Sánchez has taken the opportunity to relocate two former ministers, Héctor Gómez, of Industry, and Miquel Iceta, of Culture, as permanent representatives to the United Nations and UNESCO. In diplomatic circles it is taken for granted that the former president of the Valencian Generalitat, Ximo Puig, will be the future ambassador to the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), based in Paris.

Of the three secretaries of State who are going to be replaced, Ángeles Moreno is the only one who comes from the previous team. In February 2020 she was appointed Secretary of State for Cooperation by the then minister, Arancha González Laya. When Albares replaced the latter, Moreno became Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs. She has a degree in Law, she has been in the diplomatic career since 1994 and has been posted in the Spanish embassies in Russia, Panama, Egypt, Sierra Leone, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Fernández Trigo was also appointed by Albares in July 2021. With a degree in Law, he entered the diplomatic career in 1986 and has worked in the Spanish representation before the European Union and in the embassies of Morocco, Vietnam, the United Nations and Venezuela as head of business. He has been ambassador to Haiti, Paraguay and Cuba, where he was stationed when Albares called him.

The last to join the leadership of the ministry was the Secretary of State for the EU, Pascual Ignacio Navarro Ríos. He was appointed in December 2021, after his predecessor, Juan González-Barba, asked for his replacement due to his disagreements with the minister. Graduated in Law, he has been a member of the diplomatic service since 1987. He has been assigned to the Spanish Embassies in Damascus, Copenhagen and Brasilia, and, as a counselor, to the Permanent Representation of Spain to the European Union. He was ambassador to the Czech Republic and secretary general for the European Union until his promotion to Secretary of State.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_