Monday, October 9, 2023, 10:07



Updated 10:24 a.m.

José Manuel Albares announced this Monday that there are two Spaniards who have “suffered the Gaza attack on Israel”, although he has not detailed their condition. “We are in contact with their families and trying to clarify and be able to help as much as possible,” explained the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation in an interview on Rac1.

Furthermore, regarding the repatriation of Spaniards who are in Israel, the minister has indicated that since Sunday “Iberia has begun to resume its flights”, after cancellations occurred “in the hours following” the attack, so he hopes that “throughout today” the situation of these citizens who were trying to return to Spain will be normalized.

In another subsequent interview on TVE, the minister once again referred to the fact that there are two Spaniards whose identities have been confirmed, but he did not want to give more details for security reasons: “There are two Spaniards affected and we are in permanent contact with their families and with the Israeli authorities. For security reasons we cannot give more details.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared this Saturday the state of war in the country after the massive attack with more than 2,200 rockets added to a ground incursion launched by the Islamist movement Hamas.

