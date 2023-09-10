Sunday, September 10, 2023, 11:02



The acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, has announced that Morocco has already officially requested humanitarian aid from Spain, which will send rescue and rescue teams to collaborate after the earthquake tragedy.

This was stated in an interview on Catalunya Ràdio collected by Europa Press, in which he explained that the request occurred this morning and that he has contacted the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande. Marlaska, to activate the device.

The device has rescue and rescue equipment, “because that is what is urgent to find the greatest number of people alive,” and has both human and material resources.

Albares has also assured that there are still no Spanish citizens who died or were injured in the Moroccan earthquake after having contacted “all Spaniards” registered in the consult register, as well as police stations and hospitals.

Likewise, he indicated that Spaniards who are in the affected area can go to the Cervantes Institute in Marrakech, which tonight welcomed “several Spaniards who spent the night until a hotel room was found for them.”

Aircraft with more capacity



He explained that the Government has contacted the airlines Iberia and Binter about the “possibility that the next planes to arrive will be planes with more capacity than expected to be able to transport all” residents on the peninsula and the Canary Islands.

He has assured that “there is no problem” for tourists with a Spanish passport who now want to return from Morocco by plane because commercial flights continue to fly and the airspace is open, and commercial flights are not expected to be closed or cancelled.