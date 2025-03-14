03/14/2025



Updated at 2:32 p.m.





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albareshe has reiterated that neither Spain nor the European Union want the war by committing to increase the expense in defense to demolish the expansionist anxiety of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. He shares with Podemos that it is time to say ‘no to war’, although he rejects the populist discourse of his general secretary, Ione Belarra. “I agree, but it must be said in Moscow, neither in Brussels nor in Madrid, where we are all convinced,” he said.

The head of Spanish diplomacy, who in recent weeks has brought the singing voice to public opinion on the need to accelerate military investment, to the detriment of the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robleshe has defended the dissation as a fundamental tool to guarantee the safety of citizens before the Russian threat, as well as “the integrity of the single market against any tariff aggression in different aspects that affect everyday life and the life projects of Europeans.”

Albares was in charge of exhibiting the government’s balance on Thursday after the morning session of the chief of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, with the parliamentary groups. The leaders of all the matches passed through the Moncloa Palace, except Vox, from where they posed, on the access staircase, together with the president before the start of those meetings. The leader of Podemos wore a T -shirt with the motto ‘No to War’ For his appointment with Sánchez, in which he reiterated his frontal opposition to the increase in impossible spending.

About that inn has referred to Albares this Friday in an interview in LaSexta: “For those who believe that this is the time to say ‘no to war’, I agree with them, but It must be said in Moscow, neither in Brussels nor in Madridwhere we are all convinced ». Belarra denounced that it is “impossible” to increase defense spending without implying cuts to social spending and warned of a “critical point” in the legislature due to the difficulty in reaching agreements with a government with which they have an “ideological” and “strategic” discrepancy so deep.









Also the parliamentary spokesman of ERC, Gabriel Rufiánthe populist speech of the Secretary General of Podemos. «We do not agree with any war. But war is here and the world is not how we like it, but how it is. That means we have to be responsible and you have to go beyond the banner, ”he recalled.

In that same aspect, the Foreign Minister, who has reiterated the position of the government’s socialist wing regarding defense spending and the intention of the president to avoid control of the Courts. «This is not the decision of the government or the decision of the president of the Government. This is a historical change that It is imposed on us To us and all Europeans, ”he explained, hiding in European commitments so that the parties with representation in the Congress of Deputies have neither voice nor vote.

“In foreign policy, which is the state policy par excellence, it can only be a state policy, and that is why it needs a state opposition and not an opposition of government,” he insisted on the criticisms of the president of the PP, Alberto Núñéz Feijóo, who yesterday denounced the “autocrat” drift of the government for wanting to mock the courts. The head of the opposition left his meeting with the president in the Moncloa with the “feeling” of having been “dispatched” in half an hour and criticized that «Spain does not have a plan» due to the lack of “concrete information” about the future plans of the Government of Sánchez.