Albania is enjoying a tourism boom. In 2023, 35 percent more tourists came than in the previous year, in absolute numbers there were a good ten million. The government in Tirana expects up to 14 million visitors this calendar year. Of course, many of these include Albanians living abroad on holiday at home. According to the Institute of Statistics at the end of June, Albania’s population has shrunk by almost 14 percent in the past twelve years, from 2.8 million to just under 2.4 million.