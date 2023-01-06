A man who committed an assassination attempt on Serbs during the celebration of Christmas Eve in the south of unrecognized Kosovo was detained by law enforcement agencies. This was announced on Friday, January 6, by the TV channel TV Pink.

According to media reports, the 33-year-old Albanian, who wounded two young people, was detained by police and taken to the city of Uroševac for interrogation.

It is known that after the incident, the Serbs blocked the road in the town of Gotovush in Kosovo and demanded to immediately catch the shooter. Police officers and Polish peacekeepers from the KFOR (Forces for Kosovo) were on the scene, who were stationed nearby.

The fact that an Albanian in Kosovo wounded two Serbs, including one minor, by opening fire with automatic weapons, became known earlier in the day. An 11-year-old teenager and a 21-year-old young man were injured. Fire on them was opened near the town of Strpce in the village of Gotovusha from a passing car.

As noted by the head of the office, Petar Petkovic, the incident is an attempted murder of civilians.