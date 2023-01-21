Vincenzo Albanese, the Eolo-Kometa rider who fell in training on Friday while preparing for the Classica Comunitat Valenciana, the one-day race that opens the season on Sunday, remains in hospital in Denia (Spain) for Saturday night of great cycling in Europe. In any case, the words of Ivan Basso, team manager of the team, to Gazzetta.it are reassuring: “Vincenzo has a very serious facial trauma, with stitches, and he took a blow to his genitals, we need to pay close attention. But he has no fracture. He will spend Saturday night still in the hospital and then we will decide on his return to Italy and how to continue treatment. The situation is under control, we are in excellent hands at the Denia hospital and the local health professionals are keeping in contact with our doctor. There will be another update on Sunday morning. Luckily everything is under control.”