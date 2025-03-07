Albania authorities have reported that They will close the social network Tiktok in the next few days. The movement responds to the prohibition of the platform announced last December.

“The competent authorities, in cooperation with Internet servers and technology platforms, will take the necessary measures to carry out this measure in a few days or in a week,” he said The Minister of EducationOngerta Manastirliu.

Last December, Prime Minister, Edi Rama, announced the ban After a 14 -year -old died and another was injured in a fight near a school in Tirana, who had started with a discussion on social networks.

The crime unleashed a debate in the country Among parents, psychologists and educational institutions on the impact of these platforms on young people.









In a message posted on Thursday in his profile of the social network X, Rama has expressed that conversations with Tiktok continue after consultations with thousands of parents and teachers. “The decision to temporarily close Tiktok is, on the one hand, a measure taken after consulting 65,000 parents and teachers, and on the other, a determination taken when the necessary technical capacities are assured.”

He also added that they have started a “very positive” dialogue with Tiktok, while indicating that the network representatives They are going to Albania “Very soon” in order to present “a series of measures aimed at expanding the safety of children, also in the Albanian language.”