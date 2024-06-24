🗣️ @willliamsssnicoMVP of the game: “We like to go low and continue taking baby steps to reach the final.”

➡️ “I hope to continue like this and that the team also continues like this.”#VamosSpain | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/bFUvfbWVXZ

— Spanish Men’s Soccer Team (@SEFutbol) June 20, 2024