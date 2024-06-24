Next Monday, June 24, 2024, the Spanish national team will face the Albanian national team, in the match corresponding to date number three of Group B. The Spanish arrive as group leaders with six units, while Albania He is in third place, with only one point earned. Only Croatia is above you, whom it surpasses on goal difference in this EURO 2024.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Spain and Albania: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and more.
City: Dusseldorf, Germany
Stadium: ESPRIT sand
Date: Monday June 24
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina), 1:00 p.m. (Mexico).
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
You can see the match live through the signal TVE’s La1 and streaming on RTVE Play (Spain), sky sports (Mexico) and Disney+ and ESPN Latin America (Argentina).
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Croatia
|
2-2
|
Euro 2024
|
Italy
|
2-1D
|
Euro 2024
|
Azerbaijan
|
3-1V
|
Friendly
|
Liechtenstein
|
3-0V
|
Friendly
|
Sweden
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Italy
|
1-0V
|
Euro 2024
|
Croatia
|
3-0V
|
Euro 2024
|
North Ireland
|
5-1V
|
Friendly
|
Andorra
|
5-0V
|
Friendly
|
Brazil
|
3-3
|
Friendly
And although the Albanian team is not having a good time at this EURO 2024, where it has only accumulated one point out of six played, they have not gone unnoticed by the press and the fans, this thanks to the player Asani’s boots, It brings fans back to their women’s childhood memories.
Even so, the Albanian team dreams of making a splash and beating Spain to get into the round of 16, something that seems practically impossible.
The MVP of the last match played by the Spanish Soccer Team knows very well that the tournament still has many things ahead of it. He trusts that the process will continue, but until the desired result is obtained, the footballer remains cautious.
Goalie: Thomas Strakosha
Defenses: Enea Mihaj, Berat Djimsiti, Mario Mitaj, Elseid Hysaj
Midfielders: Kristjan Asllani, Qazim Laçi, Ylber Ramadani
Fronts: Armando Broja, Nedim Bajrami, Jasir Asani
Goalie: U. Simon
Defending: D. Carvajal, R. Le Normand, Nacho, M. Cucurella
Half: Rodri, Pedri, F. Ruiz
Lead: L. Yamal, A. Morata, N. Williams
And although the Albanian National Team will surely try to close its participation in EURO 2024 with dignity, it seems difficult that it could complicate things for a squad like the Spanish one, which practically has a ticket to the next round tied. Our prediction is 2-0, please Spain.
