Albania, 17 year old invests and kills two Italian motorcyclists on vacation

Two Italian tourists, originally from Pozzuoli – Domenico Gritto, 24, and Vincenzo Tizzano, 32 – lost their lives in a road accident in Saranda, in Albania, which took place around three o’clock this morning. The two centaurs stood getting back on the bike in the coastal city in the south of the country when a Mercedes Benz, driven by a 17-year-old Albanian, without a license, cut him off killing them instantly. Instead, the driver of the car and a peer who was aboard the vehicle with him ended up in hospital. The 17-year-old was arrested.



Read also: Rome: scooter accident on Colombo, 18 year old dies. The fiancée is serious

Read also: Rdc, crafty for a walk with the BMW. In ’22 the car caused a fatal accident

Subscribe to the newsletter

