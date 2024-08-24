Albania, “Trattoria Meloni” opens near one of the migrant centers. The owner: “Dedicated to an extraordinary woman”

The video of the has gone viral new Meloni trattoria recently opened in Albania and dedicated to the Prime Minister. The restaurant is managed by Luca Gjergj, an entrepreneur very close to Prime Minister Rama. The restaurant was opened in Shengjinone of the two Albanian cities where the repatriation centers for migrants arriving in Italy will be built. Inside the place there are many portraits of Giorgia Meloni with the most diverse expressions that recall the salient moments of her political career.