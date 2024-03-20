The journalist pushes him and he, the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, extends his arm and pushes her. Then she leaves. This gesture, immortalized in a video that has already sparked protests on social media and 150 thousand views on X, was caused by an uncomfortable question.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pushes a journalist who asks him an uncomfortable question about Trump's son-in-law



The reporter had asked for information on an investment project linked to Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who had already been challenged in recent hours for some statements on real estate projects on the Gaza seafront, therefore rather careless and in bad taste, given the delicate moment of the war .





In the video, taken by A7Rama touches the face of the journalist Ambrozia Meta, who works for the Albanian television channel Syri TV. The same journalist then explained to the «Balkan Investigative Reporting Network» portal: «Rama touched my cheek with his hand».

«Unfortunately, Prime Minister Rama demonstrates his usual arrogance towards journalists. I'm sorry that the head of government is unable to control himself when he is asked to address issues of public interest”, the journalist later added. SafeJournalists Network, an organization that defends press rights in the Western Balkans, and the X group #WomenInJournalism have taken a clear position against the prime minister and this violent gesture.

The push actually sparked a storm of controversy in Albania, also because the lack of response generated further allegations about the round of investments and possible favoritism towards the scion of the Kushner real estate dynasty, husband of Ivanka Trump.

The Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama would also have refused to apologize after being accused of having physically intimidated the journalist, but there are those who remember that the bad relationship with the media has already triggered the prime minister in the past: on some occasions he has banned the media to participate in press conferences.