Goals, chances and competition for 90 minutes. Albania-Italy was a real match, not just a friendly match. In the end, the Azzurri came out on top, but the men led by Edy Reja, accompanied by the warm support of the stadium in Tirana, worried the Italian defense for long stretches. The final result is 3-1 for the Azzurri, at the end of a game that was sometimes spectacular and had many chances to score. The scorers are Ismajili for Albania in the 16th minute; Di Lorenzo on 20′, Gruifo on 25′ and Grifo again on 64′ for the Azzurri. A match punctuated by lights: the return of Chiesa in blue, the debuts of Fagioli, Pafundi and Pinamonti, the convincing performance of Grifo; but also shadows, such as Tonali’s injury at the end of the first half. The Milan midfielder falls in a disorderly manner after an aerial tackle and lands violently with his shoulder and head. Forced to leave the field on a stretcher, at the end of the match Mancini reassured everyone about his condition: “He’s conscious, he’s taken a good hit but he’s fine,” he told Rai.

The chronicle is full of episodes. It was Edy Reja’s men who unlocked the game first with a goal from Ismajli who jumped higher than Bonucci in the 15th minute and scored with a precise and powerful header that pierced Meret. Immediate draw for the Azzurri in the 20th minute with Di Lorenzo, with a touch in the box from a tense cross. Italy’s best action leads to the lead, super Raspadori who serves Grifo with a perfect assist for the 2-1. Tile on the blues in the 41st minute, as mentioned, with Tonali’s injury. There is also time for one last chance, on Zaniolo’s feet who, however, hits the post from a favorable position.

Play resumes and the match heats up. In the 50th minute, Grifo hits the crossbar with a dry and powerful shot just inside the penalty area. Just three minutes later, this time it was Albania’s turn to hit the high post of Meret’s goal, with a shot from outside the box by number 11 Uzuni. On the continuation of the action, Meret intervenes on the ground in two stages on a treacherous diagonal low shot. He scuffles on the pitch in the 59th minute, when a hold by Bare on Verratti triggers the blue’s nervous reaction. Tension rises which threatens to turn into a fight with the referee who restores calm after a heap involving almost all the players. Yellow card for both Verratti and Bare.

In the 61st minute another crossbar for Albania, at the end of a quick restart caused by an outgoing Italian lightness. The action continues and Bonucci avoids the goal with a save on the line on a sharp diagonal. Albania’s boarding finds courage, but after just three minutes the Azzurri find the third goal, again with Grifo: on a low cross by Verratti intercepted by the Albanian defence, but the imperfect disengagement becomes an assist for the Freiburg forward who puts it inside with a shot without fail just inside the penalty area.

In the 74th minute, a good opportunity for Dimarco who, served precisely in the run by Verratti, hits with his left foot on the fly, finding Berisha on the trajectory who he rejects for a corner. On the corner, immediate reversal in front of the 75 ‘with a golden ball on Roshi’s feet: Meret opposes the great. In the 77th minute, Mancini makes Zaniolo catch his breath with the introduction of Gnonto and Grifo, replaced by the young Juventus player Fagioli, making his first appearance for the national team.

In the 87th minute spectacular half overhead kick by Skuka, Meret engages. Then in the 89th minute it was time for Chiesa to return to the national team, replacing Raspadori after a year’s absence. In addition, two absolute debuts: the class of 2006 also enters Pafundi in place of Verratti and Pinamonti in place of Bonucci.

The blues “were good, we also changed the system a bit and it went well, I’ve seen positive things. They were very good, especially in the first half when we had so many chances,” commented by Robert Mancini to the Rai microphones at the end of the meeting. Grifo, who scored twice, “he’s an extraordinary boy, he’s the Italian with the most goals in the Bundesliga. He has quality, and scored two good goals today”, underlines the coach. Good words also for Zaniolo, who returned to the national team this evening: “A positive evening for him too, he was back after a long time”. Mancini then reassured Tonali’s condition, who was injured by falling head over heels after an aerial tackle: “He was conscious, I think he suffered a big blow and now he’s undergoing tests. I hope he’s fine”.