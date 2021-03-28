Edoardo Reja proposes five changes with respect to what he aligned in the victory by the minimum against Andorra.

He dispenses with the line of three centrals and puts only two, with Veseli as a novelty on the left wing. Memolla and Laci will be the squires of Keidi Bare, head of the medullary. Uzuni and Broja will cover Cikalleshi, the only point in place of the culé Rey Manaj.

ELEVEN OF ALBANIA: Berisha; Hysaj, Ismajli, Djimsiti, Veseli; Laci, Keidi Bare, Memolla; Uzuni, Broja and Cikalleshi.