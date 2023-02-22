A tanker was detained in Albania on suspicion of transporting Russian oil in circumvention of EU sanctions. This was reported by the country’s police on Monday, February 20.

It is noted that a vessel flying the flag of Liberia, with a crew of 22 people on board, was detained in the port of Durres on February 20 as part of the Embargo operation.

The seized 22.5 thousand tons of oil has a market value of more than €40 million.

“The ship started its journey from Azerbaijan, and the crew claimed that the oil was delivered to Kalamata, Greece, from another ship,” the police said in a statement quoted by the portal. Balkan Insight.

The article recalls that Albania supported the sanctions of the West and the EU against Russia, imposed in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.

Prior to this, on February 15, the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh confirmed the information about the ban on the entry of 69 ships from the Russian Federation to the ports of the country. It is known that the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry handed over a list of 69 Russian ships that are prohibited from entering national seaports in accordance with unilateral US sanctions.

After that, Ambassador of the Republic of Bangladesh Kamrul Ahsan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was explained that this step did not correspond to the nature of traditionally friendly bilateral relations and could adversely affect the prospects for our cooperation in various fields.

The April 8, 2022 EU anti-Russian sanctions package included a ban on EU ports for ships registered under the Russian flag after April 16, stating that derogations would be allowed for agricultural and food products, humanitarian aid and energy carriers.

On April 21, US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian-linked ships from entering US ports. No ship under the Russian flag, owned or used in the interests of the Russian Federation, will receive permission to moor in American ports or access to the coast of the country.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.