The Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, announced this Saturday that the Government will close the social network TikTok for at least a year starting in early 2025, in an initiative carried out to protect children, according to Reuters.

The controversy broke out last November in Albania, when a 14 year old student was murdered. It all started as a fight in the schoolyard, but it escalated on social media in the following days, reports ‘Albanian Times’. According to the subsequent investigation, the attacker shared the weapon on social media, while his companions used TikTok and Snapchat to spread threats and glorify violence.

Now, the decision to close TikTok has been announced after consulting with teachers, parents and psychologists in recent weeks. During a meeting in Tirana, Rama said that “TikTok is the neighborhood bully.” In addition, the Government will implement a new digital monitoring system in schools, allowing parents to check school security in real time.

«We are going to close it for a year and we are going to start launching programs that serve education of students and help parents follow the path of their children,” said Rama.