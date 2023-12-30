The leader of the Albanian opposition, Sali Berisha, is under house arrest. The Albanian Court against Corruption and Organized Crime has approved the request of the Special Prosecutor's Office to subject the former centre-right prime minister and former president of the country to restrictive measures. Berisha is under investigation for corruption for the “Partizani” affair. He would not have respected the judge's requirements, which imposed on him the obligation to sign, as a suspect, and the ban on leaving the country. For this reason, Gjkko accepted Spak's request: the leader of the Democratic Party (in Albania it is the conservative party) ignored the judge's order three times and did not appear before the judicial police twice a month, like the had been prescribed. For this reason, the harshest precautionary measure was taken, which also includes the impossibility for him to communicate with the outside world, except with close relatives.

According to the Special Prosecutor's Office Spak, in 2009, when Berisha was head of the government, he favored his son-in-law in the procedures for the privatization of a sports complex in Tirana, a site called Partizani, once owned by the state, under the regime. Berisha's son-in-law, Jamarber Malltezi, became the owner of land fourteen years ago in a complex in Partizani on which numerous buildings later arose. Last October, the Special Court ordered his arrest, and Berisha's obligation to report to the police.

The former prime minister – who in the 1990s was also president of the Land of Eagles – will be able to appeal in the next five days. Berisha has always denounced that «this is a political trial orchestrated» by the socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama «against me. They have no evidence, but the government controls the judges and therefore they investigate me”, he says. According to the Court's decision, police officers will monitor him 24 hours a day. The next step that the 79-year-old risks, in case of violation, is prison.

At the beginning of December, Berisha's opposition had achieved a significant media result, obtaining the suspension of the approval procedures in Parliament of the migrant center that Edi Rama wants to build in Albania with Giorgia Meloni, on behalf of Italy. Everything is on hold until January 18, because the Supreme Court of Tirana must evaluate the appeal of the Albanian Democratic Party. Now that the leader is under house arrest and has no possibility of communicating, the opposition will find it more difficult to continue its battles.