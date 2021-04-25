Albania | Albania to vote in parliamentary elections today, blame and violence on party campaigns

All parties want to accelerate the EU membership of a poor country.

Albanians have begun voting in the parliamentary elections following a tear-off election campaign. The parties have blamed each other bitterly, and in the worst incident, a dispute over alleged electoral fraud led to a shooting in which one person died and four were wounded.

Prime minister Edi Rama seeks a third term in power and has vowed to resign from the party if the ruling Socialists do not get a majority. The main opposition party, the Democrats, receives support from a dozen other opposition parties. Leader of the Democrats Lulzim Basha said during the campaign that Rama has failed for eight years and does not deserve to be allowed to continue.

All parties promise to pursue reforms that will allow Albania to move towards EU membership. Negotiations opened a year ago.

Opinion polls have promised the Socialists a profit, but there are many uncertain voters.

Albania is one of the poorest countries in Europe and the corona pandemic has caused great economic devastation. Tourism is an important industry for a country of 2.8 million people, but tourists have echoed because of the pandemic.

Rama, an artist with a background and a former basketball player, has taken coronation vaccinations to help with his campaign. He has promised that by the end of May, half a million residents will be vaccinated.

Opposition has promised to accelerate preparations for EU membership and revitalize the country’s economy by supporting small businesses. Rama and Basha have been bitterly accusing each other during the election campaign. Basha has accused the incumbent Prime Minister of electoral fraud and corruption and Rama has stigmatized the Democratic leader as president Ilir Metan and a puppet of party veterans.

Meta is Rama’s arch-enemy, and his wife leads a smaller opposition party allied with the Democrats. The president warned that “haystacks” would be kept ready for the Socialists if there were signs of election fraud on Sunday.

The U.S. ambassador to Albania criticized the language.

“It is inappropriate to threaten citizens to raise haystacks. Such threats must be condemned, ”said the ambassador Yuri Kim in his tweet.

The confrontation between the main parties plundered in the final week of the campaign as the accusation of buying votes turned into a firefight near Tirana. One Socialist supporter was killed in the shooting and four others were wounded.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has described Sunday’s elections as an important measure of Albania’s political maturity. The OSCE has sent observers to observe the vote.

Polling stations are open until 8 pm Finnish time. According to the election authorities, the results are promised within two days.