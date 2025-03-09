After Gaza, Albania. While the US president plans to transform Gaza into a luxury resort, turning it into the Costa Azul de Oriente Near … In Albania. It awakens great interest because geopolitical mix, elite and controversial tourism. It will take place in Sazan, a small island of about 5.7 square kilometers, in the heart of the Adriatic, just 90 kilometers from another (Apulia, south of Italy), known for its beauty and rich history, although it has been forgotten for decades.

In the middle of a transparent sea, Sazan was in the last symbol of the hard regime of Inver Hoxha, the dictator of a long and terrible was communist. For considering it strategic, Hoxha populated it, like the rest of Albania, with dozens of bunkers -mute teses of the cold war -to protect themselves from imaginary invasions. After the fall of the communist regime, Italy used the island as an advanced position to fight against drug traffickers and human beings.

The island was discovered two years ago by Jared Kushner, during a yacht walk through the Gulf of Vallea. 20 minutes by boat from the Albanian coast and one step from another, a proud city of its Aragonese castle, rebuilt (1485-89) at the request of King Ferdinand of Aragon. From here, in the lighter mornings, this Albanian green pearl can be seen. Until last year, Sazan was also protected for naturalistic reasons, but these restrictions have been flexible by the Edi Rama government. The prime minister gives to the sound of millions for the luxury tourism project, as previously allowed to the Meloni Government to build two centers to retain and expel immigrants rescued in the Mediterranean.

Now Sazan will be a real estate jewel of the Trump family. The son -in -law Kushner leads an operation, not exempt from controversy, to turn the island into an exclusive tourist sanctuary for Millionaires. The plan has been approved a few days ago by Prime Minister Edi Rama, leader of the Albanian Socialist Party.

“The planned investment of 1,400 million euros in the tourist complex of the island of Sazan meets the criteria established in the legislation on strategic investments,” Tirana wrote in the order that gave green light to the operation of the Affinity Partners fund, with Saudi and Qatari capital managed by Kushner. The fund is a partner of Phoenix Insurance, an Israeli insurance giant, also involved in real estate development. The initiative includes villas embedded in cliffs, five -star hotels and a private coast, all designed to attract a clientele willing to pay fortunes for privacy and exclusivity.

Apulia, the great injured

The news has not sat well in Apulia, which is making a great tourist promotion effort of its territory. To give it greater visibility, even the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, organized in that region the Summit of the G-7, in June 2024. Francesco Caizzi, president of Federalberghi Puglia, expressed to the racierriero of the mezzoogiorn his frustration: «Why didn’t they invest here? Our bureaucracy scares opportunities ». The operation is also criticized by environmental organizations, which alert the impact on an ecosystem so far protected, with virgin beaches and crystalline waters inhabited by dolphins.

To the controversy are also added doubts about ethics and transparency, with the shadow of Conflict of interestbeing Trump in the White House and his son -in -law managing the operation. The question that many are asked is whether there were diplomatic pressures of the US Presidency to facilitate the granting of the license. The Albanian government insists that everything followed the protocols. But the former Italian minister, Matteo Renzi, has no doubt that Trump is in the White House to increase his fortune and enrich his family environment even more. This was explained by Renzi to Channel La7: «Trump at this time only worries one thing: his wallet. When I say his, I do not mean the Americans, but his own. Trump aims to do business for his family and relatives ».

Matteo Renzi cited as a source in prime ministers: «It may seem strange what I say; It is information of important excollegas that now still lead the governments of countries around the world, which are impacted by this way of acting from Trump ».