The mess continues in the electoral process of the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia (FFRM), which this Monday will foreseeably conclude with the victory by a landslide of the candidacy of José Miguel Monje Carrilllo. Sources consulted by LA VERDAD indicate that the current president has guaranteed more than 90% of the support in the Assembly this coming Monday. In fact, practically the entire census has already voted by mail. The deadline for this ended yesterday.

However, the candidacy of Mariano Albaladejo, who on two occasions has requested the suspension of the process due to different irregularities (in both cases his request was denied by the Sports Justice Committee of the Region of Murcia), has denounced this Saturday a ” total fraud” in the process used by the FFRM to collect the vote by mail. And he has once again asked, in this case to the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the TSJ of the Region of Murcia, the adoption of extremely precautionary measures and the suspension of the elections.

«In a fair and transparent electoral process, postal votes should be formalized directly at the Post Office. However, voters have only been able to vote at the headquarters, where, among other volunteers, the children of the legal advisor and the general secretary of the FFRM and the Electoral Board (who should ensure the integrity and transparency of the electoral process ) have handled the envelopes, keeping them inside folders and newspapers or pouring them into plastic bags that they later transferred, without control or verification, to a location near the federation in the purest clandestinity,” Mariano's candidacy denounces in a statement. Albaladejo.

The custody of the votes has been carried out in an irregular manner and “everything has been manipulated”, with volunteers from Monje Carrillo's team, including the international futsal referee Alejandro Martínez Flores and the Murcia Promesas coordinator Pepe Murcia, collecting the votes. ballots and ensuring that only those favorable to Monje Carrillo reached the Post Office. «At no time has a sealed ballot box been enabled to guard the votes by mail. The custody of these ballots was completely unprotected, in the hands of Monje Carrillo volunteers, while the volunteers of the Play for Change candidacy have witnessed actions typical of a criminal group,” denounces the Albaladejo group.

«During all the days that the voting process by mail has been open, we have witnessed numerous comings and goings of FFRM members or family members to a federative warehouse, located a few meters from the FFRM headquarters. They always left the federation with bags or backpacks loaded with votes and returned without them. Furthermore, this Thursday, March 21, a box appeared in a garbage container about 150 meters from the federation, thrown by personnel from Mr. Monje's candidacy, with waste electoral material and votes by mail in which data was included. personal ties of voters who had been broken. Of course, they did not use the containers closest to the federation headquarters, further proof that they knew that what they were doing was fraudulent,” they explain from Juega por el Cambio.

In addition, Monje Carrillo's candidacy chartered a bus this week from Cartagena and another from Lorca, full of referees from both delegations who were taken to the FFRM headquarters in Murcia expressly to vote for Monje Carrillo. Adolfo Martínez, former referee and person closely linked to the CTA, was in charge of organizing the trip and ensuring that all the referees voted for the 'correct' candidacy.

«You must vote for the four assembly members that you see on the last page. Grab a few and meet to vote. If you go ten at a time, the better. Get me a good group. “I trust you, scoundrel,” ordered Alejandro Clemente Ortuño, referee of the Second Federation, to several of his colleagues, with the aim that 100% of the votes of the Murcian referees would go to Monje Carrillo's candidacy.

For all these reasons, in Juega por el Cambio, a complaint has been filed, which includes audiovisual material and videos that demonstrate “the evident commission of various crimes of coercion, corruption between individuals and, above all, electoral fraud.” Likewise, “the corresponding appeals have been and will be filed before the contentious-administrative courts in view of the numerous irregularities that have been perpetrated in the FFRM electoral process.”