Playing away from home is Albacete’s main Achilles heel. The La Mancha team is proving to be very weak this season when they play their away games and that fragility as a visitor has kept them from achieving the great goal of the season, which is none other than being able to be promoted directly to the Second Division.

The data speak for themselves and the La Mancha team has offered two very different faces throughout the course. On the one hand, they are the best local team in the category along with Andorra after adding 44 points but away from home, the white team has only been able to add 20 pointsbeing the tenth team in the category.

As a visitor, the team led by Rubén de la Barrera has only been able to achieve 4 victories, has added 8 draws and has suffered 6 defeats, some figures that distance him from direct promotion since he is three points behind Andorra, which has also managed to win the particular ‘goal average’.

In the absence of 3 days for the end of the League, Albacete begins to assume that the options of returning to the Second Division go through getting one of the two promotion places in the playoff that will take place in Galicia in June.