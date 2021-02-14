It’s February 14th, Valentine’s. Hearts beat. In ButarqueNot because of such a romantic anniversary, but because it is the anniversary of his coming-out. The blue and white enclosure opened on this day in 1998. Blow 23 candles on this course, the most anomalous of its history. For suffering from empty stands for almost a year and because never before had its walls seen theirs descend from First to Second. Now they watch them trying to return to the elite as their sole objective since the campaign started (follow the game live on AS.com). That is also unprecedented.

Birthday brings a poisoned cake. The Albacete not sweet opponent. TO Garitano, for example, your spirits bristle. It says that, with Majorca, “is he best second of the moment “. And reason is not lacking, especially as a visitor, where he accumulates three victories in a row and only one draw in the last five trips. At Belmonte, on the last day, he put his own Majorca. With one less and missing a penalty at the end. Hence, Bergara sharpens the warnings.

TO Asier It does not matter if the Lega is the most solid local in the category with the Spanish. His self-critical message has emerged powerful in recent days because he knows there is still room for improvement. He wants the ranks tight now that a fantastic week of three games in a row starts at home: Albacete, Almería and Tenerife. To face it, it does not promise rotations, but there will be. For now, Tarín, Arnáiz and Rubén Pérez will be come down. Perea, Bustinza and Silva return. In Albacete Diamanka will not return to Butarque. Neither will be Álvaro Peña, Carlos Isaac and Javi Jiménez, but Yes Gorosito, which the CAS has pardoned.

Keys:

Garitano effect: Leganés has two consecutive victories after an ugly start to the year. With Garitano at the helm, the team has regained authority.

Albacete released: 2021 has started well for Albacete. He has only suffered one defeat against Mallorca, in a match in which he deserved more.

Simmer football: Leganés is once again a diesel progression team. First he matures his rivals defensively and then squeezes when the right time comes.

Absences: Menéndez will not be able to have four players due to injury, although Gorosito has finally traveled. Dani Torres travels for the first time.

Revulsive: Garitano wants his substitutes to be key to governing the games. The role of unit B will seem essential in their return to Leganés.

AS TO FOLLOW ALBACETE:

Álvaro Jiménez: Despite not scoring the penalty against Mallorca, he is a vital footballer in La Mancha. A constant danger.

AS TO FOLLOW LEGANÉS:

Ignasi Miquel: The Catalan has mutated into a key piece. He was already untouchable with Martí, but with Garitano he continues to act as a wall.