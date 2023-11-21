Agents of the National Police relocated the more than a thousand Albacete fans to the lower north end of Cartagonova, in last Sunday’s match, despite having tickets in the upper ring. The device made this decision to concentrate all visiting fans in the same area of ​​the stadium, for reasons of greater control and security, although the good relationship between fans is known.

Efesé gave Albacete around 720 tickets in the lower north end, an area of ​​the stadium with capacity for 998 people. The reason is that this season, for safety reasons, the first rows of that stand are not occupied so that they do not communicate with the upper ring and cause any problems, as in some past derby with Real Murcia in Second B.

In any case, many Albacete fans did obtain tickets in other areas of Cartagonova through the Cartagena website; mainly, in the upper north bottom. In the end, the measure was taken to lower some fans to the lower ring, until it was complete, for greater safety.

An Albacete club, ‘K’Tomas’, denounced in a statement that “a security guard and club staff denied us access” when accessing the upper north end; that a “large mass of people were immobilized” and that could “cause serious security problems.” And that many accessed the lower ring directly without going through the turnstiles, without being required to provide any type of identification and “advancing little by little like cattle.” All of this, the supporters’ supporters denounced, made them feel “mistreated, ignored and humiliated by the security services.” During the entire match there was no type of incident, despite the fact that fans were mixed, confirming the good relationship between fans.