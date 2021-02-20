Sporting

A killer is on the loose. And it is Uros Djurdjevik. The Sporting striker is the top scorer in the category, and Sporting de Gijón lives on his goals. Thanks to him they have overcome a bad streak of play and are still very much alive in their fight for the playoffs. Today, in the fiefdom of Albacete, they are looking for three points that will consecrate them. They come from beating at home.

As to follow: Djuka. He is the man of fashion in Gijón. You communicate on the basis of goals, and your team needs them to change divisions.