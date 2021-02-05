Albacete

Up on the motorcycle and opening gas since December 21. The La Mancha have been giving a recital in the Second Division since then, adding 13 of the last 15 points and getting out of the relegation after their victory against Oviedo last day. However, Menéndez’s men will face the leader of the category today: “we are facing a team with many resources and that concedes few goals.” Today Cedric could debut, winter incorporation and Ortuño returns after overcoming Covid. Carlos Isaac, with a muscle injury, is out.

As to follow: Roman Zozulia. His goal at the Tartiere was key to get the La Mancha out of relegation. At set pieces and in the air game it is always dangerous.