LaLiga Hypermotion continues its course and this Tuesday December 17

They will measure their strength in the Carlos Belmonte stadium

Albacete and Levant

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 19 of the championship.

Albacete comes into the match having faced Levante and CD Castellón while Levante played their last LaLiga Hypermotion matches against Albacete and Mirandés. After the match against Levante, Albacete will play against FC Cartagena and Racing. For its part, Levante will play against Huesca and Cádiz.

Albacete – Levante

LaLiga Hypermotion standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Carlos Belmonte stadium, Albacete occupies the position number 13 of the LaLiga Hypermotion classification with 24 points, while

Levant occupies the position number 6 of the table with 30 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Hypermotion standings.

So far, in LaLiga Hypermotion Albacete has a balance of 25

goals in favor

and 28

goals against which have meant 6 games won, 6 drawn and 7 lost. Levante comes into the match having scored 29 goals and conceded 22, which has translated into 8 games won, 6 drawn and 4 lost.

So far in the championship, Albacete has achieved 3 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses at home, while Levante has achieved 3 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga Hypermotion goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Albacete and Levante.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga Hypermotion match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Albacete and Levante today

The match between Albacete and Levante corresponding to the day Day 19 of LaLiga Hypermotion takes place today, Tuesday, December 17 at the Carlos Belmonte. The match will start at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, GolStadium Premium.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga Hypermotion matches of the day, the Albacete calendar, the Levante calendar and the LaLiga Hypermotion statistics. You can also check the LaLiga Hypermotion classification.