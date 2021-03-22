The ‘Alba’ and the Efesé lived years with a very strong rivalry in the past, quite the opposite of the current friendship
This afternoon (Carlos Belmonte, 7:00 p.m.), Albacete and Cartagena are forced to put aside their cronyism, good words and the brotherhood that unites their hobbies since Kiko Ratón’s goal and the 0-4 of the season 2009/10. In the eyes of the 21st century, La Mancha and Albinegros share trajectories, good vibes and even enmity with the Real
