The ‘Alba’ and the Efesé lived years with a very strong rivalry in the past, quite the opposite of the current friendship Pablo Ruiz tries to avoid Stuani’s header, in the famous 0-4 of the 2009/10 season that saved the La Mancha from relegation to Second B. / Father SÁNCHEZ / AGM RUBÉN SERRANO Monday, 22 March 2021, 02:05



This afternoon (Carlos Belmonte, 7:00 p.m.), Albacete and Cartagena are forced to put aside their cronyism, good words and the brotherhood that unites their hobbies since Kiko Ratón’s goal and the 0-4 of the season 2009/10. In the eyes of the 21st century, La Mancha and Albinegros share trajectories, good vibes and even enmity with the Real