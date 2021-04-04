SPANISH

The three brilliant victories that the parrots have chained, against Logroñés (4-0), Castellón (1-3) and Fuenlabrada (4-0), and the irregular moment of Mallorca have returned the leadership to those of Vicente Moreno. Today they will face a bottom player who is risking his life and overconfidence can make the clash more even than it appears. “It is a game to look at ourselves”, highlights Moreno in the preview. Of course, today it has several notable casualties: Melendo and Lluís due to COVID, Cabrera due to sanction, and the accumulated fatigue of internationals Keidi Bare, Puado, Pedrosa and Vargas.

As to follow: Raúl de Tomás. Recovering sensations after your discomfort. On his return to starting, he signed a double that already places him with 18 goals.