It’s too early for the alarms to sound but in Albacete there is concern about the bad league start. The La Mancha team has reaped three defeats in three days, has not yet been able to score a goal and has conceded six, which makes it the bottom of the silver category.

In this last market week, arrivals and departures of players are expected to finish closing a squad that at first is made to achieve permanence without suffering agonizingly like last season.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of September 27, 2020

The coach of the La Mancha team Lucas Alcaraz recognized after losing to Fuenlabrada that “We need to win now to end this bad run of results.”

The next game of the white team will be on Saturday at Carlos Belmonte against Real Oviedo, a game in which Lucas Alcaraz you can already count on Kecojevic who has already served his penalty match.