Albacete

The season enters its decisive phase and Carlos Belmonte hosts a vital duel for salvation between Albacete and Castellón, a duel in which the two teams seek a victory to aspire to leave the relegation zone and catch air on the table.

For this clash Alejandro Menéndez has the doubts of Kecojevic and Carlos Isaac while he recovers Jean Jules and Diamnaka who were casualties in Montilivi. The white team hopes to continue showing the good version it has offered in the last two games to achieve a victory that will keep it alive and with options to maintain the category. It is not ruled out that Menéndez can make changes in the eleven to refresh his legs.

As to follow: Álvaro Jiménez. The crack of Albacete. The footballer for whom La Mancha can allow themselves to dream of another salvation.