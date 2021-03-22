Cartagena

FC Cartagena arrives at Carlos Belmonte with the loss of a man who in recent games has gained much prominence: Aburjania. The scorer against SD Ponferradina is cited with Georgia, as is Carrasquilla with Panama and Coulibaly with Burkina Faso. In addition, Carrión has the doubts of David Simón, Gallar and Nacho Gil, with different physical problems during the week.

To visit Albacete, and given the losses and doubts that Carrión has, Antoñito on the right side and José Ángel or Clavería, on the double pivot, could be the novelties.

As to follow: Elady. The winger has a shot and also creates danger in the rival area. Castro is the top scorer, but the Andalusian has more participation.