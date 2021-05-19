Albacete wasted their last bullet against Lugo to achieve permanence in professional football. The La Mancha team had it in hand but Álvaro Jiménez innocently threw the maximum penalty and the hopes of achieving permanence have practically disappeared.

The white team is still at the bottom and it is a matter of time before they mathematically certify their descent to the First RFEF that could even be consummated tonight if Alcorcón beats Sabadell and Logroñés gets all three points against Fuenlabrada.

If only Alcorcón wins, on Thursday Castellón could be the team that will send Albacete to the bronze category of Spanish football if the Castellón team wins victory against Real Zaragoza.