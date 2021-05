Alcorcón: The Madrid team also plays it. Since the arrival of Anquela the team has improved, but has not managed to get out of the low zone. Two points are expected in attack with the usual midfield. The Alcorcón does not win in Albacete since May 2016. Laure returns from his injury and Marc Gual will be out.

As to follow: Laure. The captain returns to lead Alcorcón.