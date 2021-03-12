Edu Albacar (Sant Jaume d’Enveja, 1979) was one of the protagonists of the penultimate ascent of Elche and of his two consecutive stays in First. Three seasons ago, an injury forced him to retire, already 38 years old, to join the technical secretariat of Elche. Months later he was fired with bad manners after nine years of loyalty to the franjiverde club.

In the memory of the fans will be forever the goal that marked Castilla, in December 2012, in Valdebebas, in the 90th minute, which launched Elche towards a promotion that he would end up achieving months later. It was one of the 25 goals he scored for Elche, making him the highest-scoring defender in the entire history of Elche.

After many years in Alicante and Elche, his life has changed …

Yes. I came back to town almost two years ago and founded a grassroots football club. In my area (Delta del Ebro) there are still children who play soccer in the street. It is about educating that natural talent that children in the area have so that some more elite player comes out. Being a coach is something I love. I wish one day I could train Elche.

Do you remember what happened in Elche’s last visit to Valdebebas?

Yes, the networks remind you of everything. We were with ten against a great Castilla with Jesé, Mosquera, Fabinho, De Tomás … We held on with ten until 90 ‘. And there was a foul that I threw horrible but the ball hit someone on the wall in the hand. I hit the second one well and went to the squad.

“With that victory we really believed that we could move up”

Edu Albacar

How can a goal scored in December be remembered by many as the goal of promotion?

Many people in Elche tell me. It was just before Christmas, there were many months left. But it’s true that, because of the way we did it, against a great rival and the distance we took … It’s true that we really believed it that day. And in the end we end up going up.

What was left to do in Elche?

As a player to score at the Camp Nou. As technical secretary, that they sign one of the players that I recommended. Some were in Second B and are now stars.

Albacar celebrates with Xumetra, Etxeita and Verdés their great goal against Castilla.

RAFA APARICIO (DIARIO AS)



For example…

Theo Hernandez.

Do you think Elche have options to repeat this time against Madrid?

Yes, you can win again or at least score. Now they are on a good streak and must take advantage. In addition, Madrid could be thinking a bit about the Champions League game. Of course, to beat these rivals you have to go all right and they all go wrong.

“I missed scoring at the Camp Nou and having one of those I said signed”

Edu Albacar

What do you think of the return of Fran Escribá?

Well, what I don’t understand is why he didn’t sign for a year and a half. If he saves him, he would have his prize and if he does not succeed, I think he is a good second coach to achieve the goal of returning to First.