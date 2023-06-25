Spain returned punctually to the fight for the medals in the women’s Eurobasket (69-60) after beating Hungary, the great surprise of the championship, in a final duel in which the Magyar muscle gave war to a selection until the last bars led by an incombustible Alba Torrens. Almost always present at the big events, they missed the last World Cup in 2022, tied up in the previous tie, against Germany, one of the six tickets to the Pre-Olympic, and now they will fight for gold against Belgium, the great favorite for the championship, who beat France in another semifinal.

The team led by Miguel Méndez accelerated towards the elite after some nerves at the start of the tournament against Latvia, a team against which they were defeated and later overwhelmed Montenegro and Greece, before turning into a gale against the Germans. In Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, Méndez’s pupils surpassed a team of great physical power in the paint and resisted excellently against the muscle of the tallest player in the tournament, Bernadett Hatar (208 centimeters).

Brilliant generational mix



Alba Torrens, seasoned in a thousand battles, started the show with a three-pointer to open the game and throw the team behind her. The forward is immersed in her sixth Eurobasket, a tournament where she has won two golds (2017 and 2013) and two bronzes (2009 and 2015). The one from Valencia Basket scored the first ten points for the Spanish team, in a clear display of gallons in a team that has an excellent generational mix on the track, with a group that unites veterans from the previous stage such as Cristina Ouviña, Laura Gil or Queralt Houses; with another group of players of the future that is beginning to make its way like Raquel Carrera or Paula Ginzo.

The growth, however, cannot be understood without the two references of Miguel Méndez: the MVP of the Eurobasket in which Spain won gold in 2017, and María Conde, today one of the best European players, who surpassed the Magyars problems in the left shoulder that he had been carrying since the duel against Greece. Counterbalancing the national push Cyesha Goree, who led the Hungarian trio in the inside game along with Virag Kiss and Bernadett Hatar, the tallest player in the tournament with 208 centimeters. The defense seemed key again to get the girls led by Norbert Szekely out of the game and who easily dominated the so-called group of death in this competition. The first quarter ended with a powerful and fast Spain, dominating the score (18-14) but with Hatar, the ceiling of this Eurobasket, greatly intimidating the Spanish in their penetrations.

In the second quarter, Laura Gil came on time to increase Spain’s lead. Six points for Perfumerías Avenida that made Hungary ask for a time-out to catch air. Méndez’s girls pressed up and Ginzo also appeared, inspired by the extension, along with a huge Torrens, who added a new basket of three to which Maite Cazorla put the maximum income to break the duel with twelve distance. The Spanish defense stifled the Hungarian attack and team shots returned. Alba, the great Spanish star, nailed her fourth triple of four attempts and Cazorla put the reply. Spain liked each other and left electronically. Ágnes Studer responded to the attacks and Goree threatened in attack.

The afternoon clouded over, but there was Alba



Mendez’s men went to halftime scoring twenty goals in the second quarter and dominating with solvency despite a couple of oversights just before the end of this period (38-28). The Maite Cazorla-Alba Torrens duo kept their distance with a couple of house-brand bombs. If any of them had a shrunken wrist, the canary and the balearic appeared there. Although at times it was not enough in attack against the Magyar muscle, which forced Méndez’s timeout after five straight points from Aho. He needed to return Spain to high pressure if he wanted to sign up to play for gold this Sunday.

Both teams already had the measurements well taken. Hungary had already lost the last four games played against Spain in a Eurobasket, but had just beaten the team in the last game of the preparation tour, which could become a turning point for them. The third quarter looked silly for national interests, who saw how those from Szekely closed the period with only four points. Kanyasi hit from three and Leo Rodríguez missed his free kicks. Hatar did his thing and the pressure was there (50-46). The afternoon was cloudy for Spain, which became a fallona, ​​although, luckily, Hungary was not very fine either. And that’s when Alba Torrens had to appear again to lead the way. Triple and continue at the right time. The one from Binissalem saved Spain from disaster and signed the pass to the grand final. On Sunday he will have the possibility of achieving his fifth continental crown.