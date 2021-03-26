The power that belongs to a specific sex, the male, and the one that adds money. The structure that maintains and feeds it. The impunity that it offers, and the false right that it grants: the appropriation of what is desired, of whom it is desired, as if it were the owner. That is the frame in which it moves Sunrise, the new Atresmedia series that the group premieres this Sunday on its Atresplayer Premium platform and which in its first chapter examines some of the basic issues of the culture of rape and sexual assaults in Spain through the story of a multiple rape.

Elena Rivera, 28, is the Dawn of Sunrise after having premiered in the last two years two fictions also as the protagonist, Ines of my soul and The truth, after passing through Tell me how it happened. The actress assures in a telephone conversation that she approached this project with infinite respect: “Without sensationalism or morbid. It does not try to sneak any messages, there are no lessons, it is not pretentious. And that is its strength: the story, telling what happened, and how what happened can happen to anyone ”. She assures that “all” were “aware” that it was something that had to be treated with “great care”: “That people understand what these women have to go through, that they become aware by seeing it. That their pain be understood, why it is not no and why what happens when there is no consent ”.

In the 67 minutes of the first chapter of the Spanish adaptation of the Turkish series Fatmagül a girl is drawn like any other girl who returns to the town where she was born after spending a year studying in Madrid, a pub like there are thousands all over the coast, on any given summer night. Alcohol, drugs, music. The people with whom he went to school, to the institute, the usual ones, the usual streets. And in one of them, he bumps into three friends: they come closer, they realize Alba’s condition, they pick her up, they rub her, they carry her like a bundle, they unload her on the ground, on the outskirts, and take turns raping her. They take her to the beach, leave her there, on the sand. And they leave.

There are no doubts or reluctance or discussion or guilt. They do it as if they just decided to have the last one before going home. “We have not raped. Remember that despite everything it has been a past whore ”, one of them will say the next day, when they find out by phone that the woman they attacked was Bruno’s girlfriend —the actor Eric Masip—, the fourth of the group , to which he had not yet introduced them. Also then they will outline another of the foundations of that culture, that women are untouchable only if they have some bond that binds them to another man and that man is known. “It’s your fault [de Bruno], that he would have told us it was his girlfriend, man, that we fucked another, what difference does it make “, another will say.

Rivera says that the series “shows a reality” of which she has become more aware: “Every time I came back from filming, I did so with a queasy stomach.” This reality accounted for 13,240 crimes against sexual freedom last year in Spain – 13.6% less than the previous year (15,319) -, according to the latest quarterly crime report from the Ministry of the Interior. Of them, 1,602 with penetration.

Of the multiple attacks, official data has not yet been disaggregated, but according to the Geoviolencia Sexual portal, which has collected them since 2016 –figure in 211 which has been recorded since then-, 27 occurred in 2020. And according to the latest Macro-survey on violence against women of the Government Delegation against Gender Violence, last year, “12.4% of women who have suffered sexual violence outside the partner state that more than one person participated in any of the sexual assaults, a percentage that rises 17.3% among women who have suffered rape [penalmente, la violación es considerada una agravante de la agresión sexual, que se diferencia del abuso sexual en que existe violencia e intimidación, y se produce cuando hay acceso carnal o de objetos por vía vaginal, anal o bucal]”.

Rivera once walked with “the same fear as any other woman”: “We have it internalized, this going with your friends, taking a taxi, sending a message when you get home. Avoid people or places that are darker … That is our reality, in which from the moment you are born you are told that you are the inferior gender ”. That feeling was increased one day, during the filming of two of the rape scenes, the one that appears in the first chapter. Two moments that changed her, she says, and the team.

The first, “when she walks down the street, very drugged. It was the last we shot that day and I had that moment of realizing, overwhelmed and frustrated, what I was telling, because of how true it was. I know that I am an actress and that it was all fiction, but it stirred me up. It changed me ”, he says. The second, the moment of the attack: “Many shots are needed, it was between eight and ten hours of shooting and everything was measured and choreographed, and the sensitivity and delicacy of my colleagues, from all over the world, was impressive, but there were a moment when I felt real overwhelm, we need to stop for five minutes. That scene changed the chip for all of us ”.

Now, says the actress, she often thinks “of the strength that women draw to continue with their life.” In the case of Alba —a fiction that represents hundreds of thousands of realities in the world: the UN estimates that one in three women have suffered violence physical or sexual only on the part of their partners or ex-partners at some point in their life–, “the courage to demonstrate what happened as it happened, that justice is done and that they do not go unpunished”. He believes that social awareness grows “in the face of something that continues to happen”, and also believes that, as can happen in reality, watching the series “is not going to be easy.”

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.