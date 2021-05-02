“I work a lot with the cupcake, the sobao, the palm tree… I don’t know, I really like all sweets a lot,” says Alba Flores (Madrid, 34 years old) looking at the counter. In the end, he decides on a banana and caramel cake. Accompany with a black tea, like the jungle mane that is later repositioned for the photo. The appointment is in an artisan patisserie, in Madrid’s Las Letras neighborhood. “I love seeing the cakes being made,” he says. She arrives tired, because she is starting with the work Shock 2, directed by Andrés Lima, a history of neoliberalism that can be seen in the National Dramatic Center.

“At least now I’m with only one thing at the same time,” she says after spending busy times, combining shootings, theatrical performances and all those things that surround the life of a sought-after actress who has participated in great successes such as series Vis a vis or The Money Heist. “Once, in the rush, he considered renting a helicopter to take me from the Mérida festival to a shoot, very heavy”, She remembers amused. In the end it was not necessary.

They offer Flores many projects and she knows that she is a privileged person among so much precariousness in acting, but she has learned to choose, to reflect on her goals. One of them is to stop a little, to ensure that work does not spill over into life. “This costs me a lot. It is as if work is what gives entity to existence, it is quite crazy. Confinement taught me a lot about this. I did yoga, even though I had tendonitis. Oh, and I learned how to make Sacher cake: it has its substance to get the point of snow ”. Leisure, rest, being with loved ones is also living. “There is a certain obsession with competitiveness and ‘wanting is power,” he adds.

What gives it a lot of life, the good one, is the theater with a critical aspect, such as the aforementioned Shock 2, or the performances he does with La Extraña Compañía, a text by Bertol Brecht that he staged with some companions. “I think that the theater, even if it is a minority, is a stronghold from which to criticize with more freedom than film or television, more subject to economic interests,” he explains, “is also a responsibility, especially in times so tense in those who are difficult to live in disagreement and listen to all points of view ”.

Her socio-political awareness has led her to support causes such as the Huelva day laborers, feminism, LGTBI, etc. “I’m in all the washrooms,” he jokes. Flores speaks with temperance and good sense, sometimes he exemplifies with broad gestures, other times his face lights up and he lets go of a joke (he’s quite a bit backward). He cites the essays that he devours with notable frequency, although he would like to read more novels since lately he has frequented Cristina Morales and Irene Solá. It says capitalism, it says neoliberalism, it says postmodernity. He likes to talk about the history of political theater during the 20th century.

For example, she has become a vegetarian. “I am concerned about the ethical aspect, but above all the ecological one: the consumption of meat as it is proposed is not sustainable for the planet.” He has also collaborated with the Gypsy Secretariat on anti-Gypsyism issues. “This racism is something structural, deeply rooted in Spanish culture for centuries: the ugly, the dirty, the shabby is associated with the gypsies,” he explains. These are ideas that have even been put into the heads of the gypsies themselves, even the most privileged: “Being a gypsy does not exempt you from being an anti-gypsy.” He does not know very well where that social conscience comes from. “Of course, in my house there was always a pot for twenty, for people of all kinds: diversity was lived,” he recalls. As a child, she was a bit bothered by the fact that they were always singing. “I wanted to be a scientist,” she laughs.

Recently, Deep Fake technology digitally resurrected her grandmother Lola Flores for an advertisement. “That technology scares me, imagine how it could be used in politics,” he reflects. The one about La Faraona did not impact him so much: “If you are a family, you can immediately tell that it is the voice of my aunt Lolita, and that breaks the charm”. Her father, Antonio Flores, passed away when she was a child, but now she has a lot of musical, cinematographic and archival material, in which she can hear his voice, see him in motion. Not everyone has that opportunity. “Sometimes I revisit his artistic legacy and I understand new things, I get to know him more. His lyrics were very intimate. I think I like my father, ”she says with satisfaction.

Her maternal family, less media, strongly roots her in the city of Madrid. His great-grandfather was a taxi driver, his great-grandmother sewed wigs and his grandparents had a stall in the Rastro where they sold “everything, buttons and things like that, in the end they were antique dealers”, he says. So she sits down in Madrid for a while, but is saddened by the drift of the city. “It seems that now he only focuses on working and doing business, and everything is gentrified, except for the peripheral neighborhoods that are neglected,” he protests, and shows concern about the possibility that the right will win in the imminent elections: “It is of the times I am the most pissed off politically. It is that freedom is not going to drink beer “.