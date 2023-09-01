Madrid (AFP)

The Spanish Football Federation has announced that Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba has retired from international football.

The former left-back for FC Barcelona was captain of the “La Roja” team, which won the European Nations League last June.

Alba participated for the first time with Spain in 2011, and played 92 matches for his country, during which he scored nine goals.

The 34-year-old scored a goal for Spain in beating Italy in the 2012 European Cup final, which helped La Roja retain the title.

“From the Spanish Football Federation, we have eternal gratitude for this wonderful path. Thank you Jordi,” the RFEF wrote in a statement.

Spain has several alternatives to use in the left-back position, including Barcelona player Alejandro Balde, who took Alba’s place at the club level.