“It was a heart attack”, This is how Alba Redondo summed up the feelings experienced in Valdebebas after his goal in the 92nd minute. A goal that represents an extra life for Levante in the fight for the Champions League, in which they are four points behind Real Madrid (3rd). A target that once again puts in value the decisive role of the La Mancha attacker in the Granota team, who signed the decisive 1-2 victory against the Madrid team with a squad very touched by injuries (Eva Navarro, Rocío Gálvez …).

It is not the first time that the Albacete attacker gains weight through his goals against a direct rival in the search for the European ticket. He also scored the tiebreaker goal (3-2) in the match against Real Sociedad and scored a double in the 3-0 win against Atlético de Madrid, two Vital victories for Levante to be second in the Primera Iberdrola ranking today. Alba Redondo’s performance in both events reveals the great weight of the La Mancha this season, in which she is the team’s second top scorer behind top scorer Esther.

“This is the result of continuous work. I just want to celebrate it with my colleagues”Said the forward herself after the match in Madrid, which she arrived with with some physical discomfort that she has dragged on in recent weeks, as she herself confirmed. It was not necessary for Albacete to be 100% to be dazzled by the white set. His quality was imposed over the physical limitations, which have prevented Alba Redondo from having more continuity in María Pry’s team.

Alba Redondo faces its second season at Levante with excellent growth. With six goals in the League, the Granota forward is one of the most sensational footballers of the Valencian team, with whom she recently renewed until 2024. Fixed in the last calls of the Selection, the attacker has gone from being a promise to being a true reality in Buñol.