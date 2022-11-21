Irapuato, Guanajuato.- Alba Protocol is activated to locate Mariana Regina Esquivel Nava, 22 years old, yeah Veronica Rivera Zavala, 39 years old. Mariana has been missing since August and Verónica since October 2017.

October 9, 2017 was the last day they saw Verónica leave her house.

She has black hair, dark brown eyes, is 1.58 meters tall, and as a personal sign she has a mole on her forehead and another on her neck.

Mariana Regina Esquivel She left her house on August 1, wearing a blue dress with white stripes and red tennis shoes.

He has black hair, dark brown eyes, and has a scar on his abdomen, a mole on his right cheek, and several tattoos on his body.

Both protocols were published between 11 pm on Friday and the first few minutes of this Saturday. If you have information about the whereabouts of Mariana Regina or Verónica, call 911 or 800 368 62 42.