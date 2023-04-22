Guest of Eleonora Daniele’s Italian Stories program, Alba Parietti revealed that she was the victim of a holy lady, who predicted that her son Francesco Oppini would die if she did not agree to have her perform a “magical” ritual in exchange for money. The well-known commentator added that she did not fall into the trap by avoiding the scam at the last minute. “Religion doesn’t have to cost money, when someone asks you for money they have to make you suspicious”, explained Parietti, who wanted to share this episode with the public in a way that it is both a teaching and a warning.

“I was contacted by an alleged sorceress saying that she had to tell me about some very serious problems of my son, it was a period in which everything happened to him, perhaps she had had information in this sense. I state that I am sceptical, I am of total skepticism. In this case this lady tells me to go to her studio, I start by saying “Madam, if you intend to extort money from me, know that you will have nothing”, added Parietti again.

“Serious things happened to my son, I get there and find myself in this hotel with this lady who starts giving me names that correspond to the names of my son’s friends, and then she tells me that on January 6 of the year so-and-so my son he would have died if I hadn’t performed a rite as my son had been the victim of a curse. I get up and leave, but she takes my arm and tells me that a colleague of mine to whom I had told her son would die didn’t listen to her and she lost her son “So don’t come and tell me that I I told him,” he tells me.

The showgirl fortunately managed to unmask the alleged sorceress: “It was true that this colleague of mine had lost her son, it was true that death had been announced but not by this lady. At that point in total doubt, and although I am totally skeptical, the lady told me “then don’t do like her colleague who came to cry”, I lost track of reason and time, I started crying. I told her, do this thing and then we won’t see each other again, and then I asked her how much she wanted. She replied “how much is her child’s life worth?”. Then I said to her, “Tell me a little about my father,” she told me he was fine and my father had died instead”.