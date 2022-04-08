Alba Parietti in recent days has shown herself on social media in a hospital bed worrying the fans who have been following her for years. Here is what really happened to the showgirl and her health conditions

Alba Parietti in the last few days he has alarmed his fans by uploading a photo of him in the hospital. Moments of fear for people who have damage constantly follow the showgirl and they knew nothing of what was happening to her in the last hours.

Recently Francesco Oppini’s mother had returned to the center of gossip due to her dating with a much younger boy than her. The latter was Cristiano Urso with which, it turned out to be a simple and good friendship that never went further.

It is Alba during some statements to deny the alleged flirtation with the young violinist, specifying: “Cristiano Urso is one of my closest friends. He is a great artist, a wonderful violinist, especially precious to me. Without him my life would be less beautiful “.

During the past few days, however, Alba Parietti she showed up on her social profile in a bed of hospital, alarming and worrying all the fans who follow her. What happened to the famous showgirl and mother of the ex gieffino? Let’s find out together.

Alba Parietti in the hospital: here’s how the showgirl is

The columnist and well-known face of several Canale 5 programs, posted a photo of him in the hospital. Alba Parietti in fact, she went to the polyclinic to carry out routine medical checks which she carries out every three or four months.

To appease the fear of fans worried about her physical condition is the same showgirl within her Instagram profile. The latter has thus explained: “Every 3/4 years maximum preventive visitseven the most annoying and invasive ones with mild symptoms must always be considered and made at the first signs “.

“Many pathologies, thanks also to preventive visits, can be cured if treated in time with little stress and easy therapies. It is never pleasant to undergo but it is very important to prevent“ explains Alba on social media.

Fortunately, the columnist from Afternoon 5 is fine and has had to carry out some classic routine checks, even if they are invasive and annoying.