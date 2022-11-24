The one with Fabio Adami to whom the showgirl has been linked for a few months was a real stroke of lightning

This is undoubtedly a golden age for Dawn Parietti. Everything is going swimmingly in the showgirl’s life, both from a professional and private point of view. Over the last few hours, the presenter has returned to talk about her love story with manager Fabio Adami to whom Alba has been linked for a few months.

Alba Parietti very much in love with Fabio Adami, a 55-year-old manager to whom the showgirl has been linked for a few months. According to her words, the meeting between Alba and Fabio proved to be a real stroke of lightning. These were the showgirl’s words about it:

I wrote to him right away, because there was this attraction to which it was impossible to say no. From that moment we spoke every day and he put all his will into breaking down the barriers that I had initially erected. When, after a few days, we met again by chance on the train, we never left each other.

For the showgirl Fabio is undoubtedly the perfect man. He is very thoughtful and takes care of her 100%. In this regard, Alba Parietti has revealed a anecdote on him:

When I suffered a theft he managed to find the same shoes they had stolen from me and sent them to me together with a note saying: ‘No one will ever steal anything from us’.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Such and Which Show revealed:

He’s been doing this kind of thing every day for eight months. Maybe he’s getting used to me too well. My father was like that.

But how is the relationship between Fabio Adami and Francis Oppini? According to Alba, the two men get along very well. In particular, the showgirl declared that her son is really a lot happy to see his mother so well after a long time.