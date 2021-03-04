Deportivo got this Wednesday three vital points by beating a direct rival for permanence, Sporting Huelva, with a goal from Alba Merino (1-0). The Blue and White team got up to date with the calendar – 20 out of 20 games played. and gets fully into the fight for salvation with 14 points, three from the Huelva team itself (which has one less game), which marks the permanence.

“We work to have the ball in the games, to be fluid and to see a Depor as what it was. I hit him with my soul, the whole team hit him and it was a goal “, Alba Merino affirmed at the end of the clash.

The Blue and White midfielder did not hesitate to point out that hers had to enjoy the victory: “We have to celebrate the victory even though we have another match on Sunday. Emotionally it is a very big step, we take morale and feelings “.

Manu Sánchez’s men now have three key games: the Royal Society (Sunday, 11:00 am), before which they will want your joy; Rayo Vallecano (March 14) and Logroño (March 21), two rivals who also fight for salvation. The Blue and Whites will have to get as many points as possible because then three coconuts arrive: Real Madrid, Atlético and Barcelona …