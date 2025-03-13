Gerard and Alba The faces were seen again in the reunion of The island of temptationswhere they explained at the outset that They were not together as a couple, even though they tried. “After the fights, we had a time,” Alba told the presenter.

When Gerard’s turn came, alone with Sandra Barnedahe sincere about what happened: “I came back with her because I was sorry How I was, but then he asked me for a while and he didn’t respect him, because he spoke to me every day. ”

“I left a party night for Madrid and I went to bed with a girl, and the next morning, I went with another“The man confessed.” I don’t feel proud because I wasn’t single, we had stayed to respect us, “he added.

At that time, Alba broke into the very angry room. “At least you have admitted that they are horns after three monthsyou have matured a little. 31 years You have, “he recriminated his ex -boyfriend. He rectified his version:” They were not horns because the relationship was broken. ”

“He told me that he had been with a girl, and now there are two,” Alba recapitulated. “Noelia and Mayeli“He revealed the names of the Girls Gerard, being one of them One of the tempting edition. “Let’s see if you respect me at once, that in a year you have not done it,” Alba cried.

Finally, after a long discussion between the two and the intervention of Aída, another tempting with which nothing happened, Alba decided to say goodbye to Gerard shaking his hand: “Don’t approach, you disgust me.” Gerard, on the other hand, cried. “I have realized that as much as I want it, it is not what suits me,” he said.