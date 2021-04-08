Antoine Griezmann is in luck. And not for having scored a goal, having won a game or having won a title. The Barcelona forward and his partner Erika Choperena have been parents for the third time. A ‘hat-trick’ that football fans say. But ‘The Little Prince’ is not just any footballer and he does not like to go unnoticed and with his three children he has achieved a ‘perfect hat-trick’. If in football it is called this way to achieve three goals, one with the right foot, another with the left and the last with the head, Griezmann and his wife have achieved that their three children are born on April 8.

The footballer himself was in charge of announcing the birth of Alba. The little Griezmann was born – at 10:24 in the morning – the same day as her two brothers, Mía and Amaro. The eldest was born on April 8, 2016 and exactly three years later Amaro, the only boy of Antoine’s descendants, arrived in the world. A coincidence worth studying and that will make all three brothers celebrate their birthdays on the same day.

The couple met when the French footballer in San Sebastián, when he was still defending the Real Sociedad shirt, and since then they have accompanied him on his journey through Atlético de Madrid and now in Barcelona. The announcement of the birth of the couple’s third child has taken everyone by surprise, as none had publicly announced Erika’s pregnancy. With the birth of Alba, Mia and Amaro have received the best gift they could have.

The number of similar cases in the world of siblings who, unborn in a multiple birth, share their date of birth a few years apart is unknown, although it is not very normal. In the case of two siblings, the date may coincide with the natural birth, but after the third child, it is normal for it to be carried out by means of a scheduled cesarean section, so surely the couple has wanted the birth of Alba coincided with that of her brothers.

The Cummins, five children on February 20



The Griezmann coincidence is not yet worthy of appearing in the Guinness Book of Records, an honor held by the Cummins family in Virginia (United States). There, every February 20, the birthdays of Catalina, Carol, Charles, Claudia and Cecilia are celebrated, five of Ralph and Carolyn’s children, who share their birthdays, but of different years. In fact, those responsible for the award estimated that the chances of something like this happening are 17,700 million to 1.

At the moment they have no record, but what is clear is that in the Griezmann family it will be impossible not to remember the anniversary of their children.