Social networks flood practically all day to day. The photo of a trip, a person who tells what his favorite coffee shops are from a city, another that tells how his day to day, users who simply upload photos or details of their lives to connect or for pure pleasure.

A few minutes away from uploading a publication, the mobile is turned on again. It is a notification, A ‘LIKE’. Then another and so on. This leads many people to be permanently aware of the reception that their Publications in Social Networks already quantify what has had more impact and what least.

The face b From social networks it can come, for example, with the dependence of these ‘likes’ that they can even affect our brain. This has spoken in the podcast ‘I have a plan’ Alba Cardalda, clinical and neuropsychologist psychologist and author of books such as ‘How to send to shit in an polite way’ or ‘How to stop being your worst enemy’.

Thus the ‘likes’ affects the brain, according to a psychologist

During the interview, the conductors of the space that an addiction expert commented on one occasion that many people already enter clinics that treat them for addiction to social networks. Cardalda defends that social networks They work “the same” as a drug in the brain.









«The likes or these signs that we have of external approval are Dopamine And dopamine acts in the brain reward circuit that is the same neurological circuit where any drug acts, ”argues the psychologist.

Due to this, the social networks and the signs that send “activate the same areas and the same neurotransmitters” and it is from there when “It becomes an addiction like game addiction or any other drugs”.

The psychologist also analyzes what is the danger behind the behaviors of always being aware of the ‘likes’ received: “Do not ask yourself what you really want but you want but you base what other people expect from you. This to start is what really takes you from the life in which you want to live ». He adds that each person is different and that when we all try to follow the established path is when they reach points of unhappiness or personal dissatisfaction.

“He Real danger is not always trying to others but that becomes a necessary condition to please you. When we get to the point where if I don’t feel that others validate or please me, that leads me not to please myself, ”warns Alba Cardalda about what social networks can cause.

In addition, he explains that when this point is reached there is “a serious problem of self -esteem” and this “is what this search for external validation through social networks is very promoting.”

The psychologist concludes that self -esteem is a set of subconcepts such as trust and that in part depends largely on the dialogue we have with ourselves and how we explain what happens to us and how we feel.

To have good self -esteem, he points out that the “patterns of thought” are important that when it is negative and overnight worsen this aspect. “You have to be careful how you talk,” clarifies. Thus highlights the “influence” of the environment and how they can affect the negativity about you.