Schedule: What time to see Alba – Real Madrid?

Alba Berlin and Real Madrid will meet this Thursday, January 20 in this meeting of day 22 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2021/22. The match will start at 8:00 p.m. and will be played at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin (Germany).

Television: How to watch Alba – Real Madrid on TV and online?

DAZN will broadcast Alba Berlin vs Real Madrid live with the narration of two of his usual communicators. can be followed live The meeting, which begins at 20:00 hours, through the application of DAZN. What’s more #Let’s go, from Movistar+, will also show the game on his channel.

Alba – Real Madrid, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Alba Berlin vs Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most impressive of the encounter and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle just finish.