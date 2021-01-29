Ronald Koeman has been crying out to heaven at each press conference for a long time that he will adapt to what the club’s economic possibilities allow in terms of signings, but that “In some positions we need more competition and we have to reinforce them.”

Wednesday in Vallecas Jordi Alba gave his coach every reason in the barely 25 minutes in which he was on the pitch. Junior Firpo had come out as a starter and despite the fact that the Dominican projected himself willingly to attack in a great physical display, he could not finish a single play. In addition, he was surpassed by Álvaro in the play that marked the first goal for Rayo.

As soon as Jordi Alba left his post, the game changed absolutely. The L’Hospitalet winger already faced the local goalkeeper on his first play and then assisted De Jong to close the game. There is no color between the two.