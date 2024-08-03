Alba Adriatica, lightning on the beach full of tourists: three injured, two women seriously

Shortly after midday, lightning struck between the beach umbrellas on the free beach between the Piccolo Chalet and Copacabana concessions in Alba Adriatica (Teramo). At that time there were a lot of people at the beach. The vacationers heard a very loud roar and the lightning strike. The 118 paramedics are on site engaged in resuscitation maneuvers. Three women were injured: two from Abruzzo and a Belgian tourist and not French, as was initially learned. The most serious is a 41-year-old swimmer from Alba Adriatica, who went into cardiac arrest: she was rescued by helicopter and transferred to the hospital ‘Giuseppe Mazzini’ from Teramo in very serious conditions. The woman was intubated and admitted to intensive care.

The Belgian bather, 64 years old, suffered temporary paralysis of the legs, then had a heart attack and worsened: she is hospitalized in Teramo with a reserved prognosis. The third injured, 44 years old, also struck in the legs by the lightning discharge, was treated at the emergency room of the hospital in Giulianova (Teramo): it is not serious. Other bathers in shock showed up at the medical guard and the emergency rooms in the area. The lightning dug a sort of hole in the sand. The police intervened on the spot.